Afolabi Olalekan’s ‘Freedom Way’ wins Jury Award at AFRRIFF

At the heart of every film festival lies a few standout works that capture the spirit of the event and resonate deeply with audiences and critics alike. This year at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), one such film was the feature-length masterpiece directed by Afolabi Olalekan, which earned the Jury Award. His film, which swept audiences off their feet with its powerful storytelling and evocative visual style, stood out in a competitive lineup of remarkable films from across Africa.

Written by Blessing Uzzi, Freedom Way follows the lives of three young co-founders who struggle to keep their business alive, a motorcyclist faces dark times with his family after losing his livelihood a doctor struggles with his conscience on a job while navigating outdated government policies, a police pair who find themselves on different sides of the law with a tough choice to make.

The film, steeped in rich thematic layers, explores themes like harsh government policies and injustice, inviting viewers to engage with its story and also reflect on broader societal issues.