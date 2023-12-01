ADVERTISEMENT
A Journey of Redemption and Hope, Breath of Life, launches on Prime Video, December 15

Unravelling the Depths of Human Connections

Breath of Life
Breath of Life

Directed by BB Sasore and produced by Eku Edewor, this heartwarming masterpiece delves into the transformative journey of Timi, an extraordinarily gifted and wealthy man grappling with the depths of grief and despair following a tragic loss.

When Timi's path intersects with Elijah, a humble young man who becomes his housekeeper, their unexpected encounter ignites a profound transformation.

Through Elijah's unwavering kindness and compassion, Timi embarks on a journey of self-discovery, rediscovering the joy of living and unravelling the true purpose of his wealth. Breath of Life serves as a poignant reminder that even in the face of adversity, the human spirit can prevail, guided by empathy, compassion, and the unwavering belief in the goodness of humanity.

Breath of Life features a stellar cast of talented actors such as Wale Ojo delivers a compelling performance as Timi, Chimezie Imo brings warmth and authenticity to the role of Elijah, the humble young man who becomes Timi's housekeeper. Genoveva Umeh, Ademola Adedoyin, and Eku Edewor lend their talents to supporting roles, adding depth and dimension to the film's narrative. Sam Dede, Tina Mba, and Sambasa Nzeribe bring their veteran presence to the cast, enriching the film with their captivating portrayals.

Breath of Life is a poignant reminder that even in the darkest of times, the human spirit can prevail and blossom, guided by empathy, compassion, and the unwavering belief in the goodness of humanity. This captivating tale offers a message of resilience, hope, and the transformative power of human connection.

Breath of Life premieres exclusively on Prime Video December 15.

For more information, please visit the Prime Video Press Center.

Watch the Official Trailer HERE

Access Key Art HERE

Follow Breath Of Life:

Official Hashtags: #primevideonaija #BreatheofLife

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram: @PrimeVideoNaija

Twitter: @PrimeVideoNaija

Prime Video Publicity Contacts:

primevideo@redrickpr.com

Chidinma Anya

ADVERTISEMENT

PR Associate

Redrick Public Relations Limited

www.redrickpr.com

