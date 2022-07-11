5 themes/genres Nollywood needs to explore more

However, we can’t ignore the lack of diversity in storytelling that seems to prevent the industry from genuinely exceeding its current standards.

With the current surge of new directors, writers and filmmakers alike in the Nigerian movie scene, there's a need to look into some themes or genres that may help nudge the industry forward in years to come.

1. History

Yes, several films like October 1, 76, Amina, and more have been produced as period pieces documenting important occurrences in Nigerian history.

However, it would be interesting to see more movies chronicling some other vital events in our incredibly rich history, as well as notable figures and unsung heroes.

2. Mental health

The scale of movies that address this phenomenon is very low and in cases where these issues are addressed, the industry has done a pretty poor job in its depiction of mental health issues.

This in turn has led to gross misinformation that has shaped the thoughts of its viewers- both old and young.

It would be refreshing to see more films that address mental health issues like depression, anxiety disorders, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Bipolar Disorder and more, without trivializing or demonizing them.

3. Fantasy/supernatural

Everyone agrees that there's always that need to escape from reality. To plunge one's self into an alternate universe where everything and anything can happen.

It wouldn’t be a bad idea to have more movies about some people with powers trying to destroy a villain, would it? An Africanized Superman, you know?

4. Mystery

Niyi Akinmolayan's The Setup comes to mind when thinking about movies that have towed this line, however, contained. But, there is a need for more movies to flood this genre — A group of detectives trying to solve a puzzling case and take down a criminal.

A team of expert journalists defying all odds to expose a provocative scandal. I mean we have such stories in Nigeria, why not tell them?

5. Musicals

Another unexplored genre in the industry is music. This doesn't have to be the High School Musical or La La Land kind of music.