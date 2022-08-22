5 of the top IMDb rated films you can watch on Netflix

Shawshank Redemption (9.2 IMDb Ratings)

Shawshank Redemption is a drama film that takes us through Andy Dufrene's time in the Shawshank State Prison as he is wrongfully convicted for the murders of his wife and her lover.

The film wasn't much of a box office success but it got critical acclaim because of the exceptional story and stellar performances by the cast ensemble which includes Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman.

Pulse Nigeria

The Dark Knight (9.0 IMDb Ratings)

The 2008 film by Christopher Nolan, is a sequel to the original franchise, Batman Begins (2005). It stars compelling actors such as Christian Bale, (Late) Heath Ledger, Gary Oldman, and Morgan Freeman. The Dark Knight features a very compelling storyline, visual effects and action sequences. The movie will make you question the usefulness of order in our society.

Warner Bros

Schindler's List (8.9 IMDb Ratings)

Schindler’s List (1993) will mostly appear in any list showing the greatest films of all time. It is a story of Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist who along with his wife saves thousands of Polish Jews from the holocaust by employing them in his factory during World War II.

The film is considered to be the most realistic depiction of life during the holocaust.

BusinessInsider

Forrest Gump (8.7 IMDb Ratings)

Undoubtedly, being one of Tom Hanks’ best performances, Forrest Gump is a super interesting meal to consume.

The film's storytelling is superb and the delivery by the cast ensemble is near perfect. It is a beautiful story of how a seemingly slow but kind man conquers his world without even knowing it.

Pulse Nigeria

Inception (8.7 IMDb Ratings)