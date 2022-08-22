Well, whatever your reason is, here is a list of IMDb’s highest-rated English movies that you can watch on Netflix.
5 of the top IMDb rated films you can watch on Netflix
So, you love films and you're looking to get yourself to see critically acclaimed movies in order to own a bragging right of having seen them, or maybe you want to see them to understand the art of filmmaking.
Shawshank Redemption (9.2 IMDb Ratings)
Shawshank Redemption is a drama film that takes us through Andy Dufrene's time in the Shawshank State Prison as he is wrongfully convicted for the murders of his wife and her lover.
The film wasn't much of a box office success but it got critical acclaim because of the exceptional story and stellar performances by the cast ensemble which includes Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman.
The Dark Knight (9.0 IMDb Ratings)
The 2008 film by Christopher Nolan, is a sequel to the original franchise, Batman Begins (2005). It stars compelling actors such as Christian Bale, (Late) Heath Ledger, Gary Oldman, and Morgan Freeman. The Dark Knight features a very compelling storyline, visual effects and action sequences. The movie will make you question the usefulness of order in our society.
Schindler's List (8.9 IMDb Ratings)
Schindler’s List (1993) will mostly appear in any list showing the greatest films of all time. It is a story of Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist who along with his wife saves thousands of Polish Jews from the holocaust by employing them in his factory during World War II.
The film is considered to be the most realistic depiction of life during the holocaust.
Forrest Gump (8.7 IMDb Ratings)
Undoubtedly, being one of Tom Hanks’ best performances, Forrest Gump is a super interesting meal to consume.
The film's storytelling is superb and the delivery by the cast ensemble is near perfect. It is a beautiful story of how a seemingly slow but kind man conquers his world without even knowing it.
Inception (8.7 IMDb Ratings)
Inception is a 2010 science-fiction by Christopher Nolan. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a professional thief who steals information by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets. It is one of the most interesting sci-fi movies out there. It might just remain so, for a long time.
