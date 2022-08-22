RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

5 of the top IMDb rated films you can watch on Netflix

Babatunde Lawal

So, you love films and you're looking to get yourself to see critically acclaimed movies in order to own a bragging right of having seen them, or maybe you want to see them to understand the art of filmmaking.

2010: Inception
2010: "Inception"

Well, whatever your reason is, here is a list of IMDb’s highest-rated English movies that you can watch on Netflix.

Recommended articles

Shawshank Redemption is a drama film that takes us through Andy Dufrene's time in the Shawshank State Prison as he is wrongfully convicted for the murders of his wife and her lover.

The film wasn't much of a box office success but it got critical acclaim because of the exceptional story and stellar performances by the cast ensemble which includes Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman.

The shawshank redemption
The shawshank redemption Pulse Nigeria

The 2008 film by Christopher Nolan, is a sequel to the original franchise, Batman Begins (2005). It stars compelling actors such as Christian Bale, (Late) Heath Ledger, Gary Oldman, and Morgan Freeman. The Dark Knight features a very compelling storyline, visual effects and action sequences. The movie will make you question the usefulness of order in our society.

The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight Warner Bros

Schindler’s List (1993) will mostly appear in any list showing the greatest films of all time. It is a story of Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist who along with his wife saves thousands of Polish Jews from the holocaust by employing them in his factory during World War II.

The film is considered to be the most realistic depiction of life during the holocaust.

Schindler's List (1993)
"Schindler's List" (1993) BusinessInsider

Undoubtedly, being one of Tom Hanks’ best performances, Forrest Gump is a super interesting meal to consume.

The film's storytelling is superb and the delivery by the cast ensemble is near perfect. It is a beautiful story of how a seemingly slow but kind man conquers his world without even knowing it.

Forrest grump
Forrest grump Pulse Nigeria

Inception is a 2010 science-fiction by Christopher Nolan. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a professional thief who steals information by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets. It is one of the most interesting sci-fi movies out there. It might just remain so, for a long time.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 of the top IMDb rated films you can watch on Netflix

5 of the top IMDb rated films you can watch on Netflix

Afrima fetes Jurors, celebrates Patron Bisi Onasanya at 61

Afrima fetes Jurors, celebrates Patron Bisi Onasanya at 61

BBNaija 7: Chichi & Diana get in first fight as houses merge

BBNaija 7: Chichi & Diana get in first fight as houses merge

BBNaija 7: Kess, Pharmsavi have been evicted

BBNaija 7: Kess, Pharmsavi have been evicted

BBN S7 Saturday Night Party with DJ Dayzee & DJ Shawn: [Pulse DJ Ratings]

BBN S7 Saturday Night Party with DJ Dayzee & DJ Shawn: [Pulse DJ Ratings]

BBNaija 7: I think you are fake - Doyin slams Groovy for moving to Chomzy

BBNaija 7: I think you are fake - Doyin slams Groovy for moving to Chomzy

BBNaija 7: Diana threatens to slap Rachel over Giddyfia

BBNaija 7: Diana threatens to slap Rachel over Giddyfia

BBNaija 7: Housemates dazzle in superhero themed week 4 Saturday night party

BBNaija 7: Housemates dazzle in superhero themed week 4 Saturday night party

First Afrobeat self-produced, self-directed song/video to smash 1million Youtube views in 2 weeks

First Afrobeat self-produced, self-directed song/video to smash 1million Youtube views in 2 weeks

Trending

BBNaija season 7 housemates at Saturday night party [Instagram/dstvnigeria]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 4)

Khalid, Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate [Instagram/therealkhalid___]

BBNaija 7: My body is a temple, it was just aggressive kissing - Khalid on s*x in the house

Sheggz and Adekunle clash over food [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Sheggz, Adekunle get into major fight

Groovy and Doyin [bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: I think you are fake - Doyin slams Groovy for moving to Chomzy