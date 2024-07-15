RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Fatimah Gimsay, Ted Makanjuola others selected for 2024 Africa Creative TV Residency

The selected filmmakers will attend the program in person in Los Angeles, California.

The residency is organised in partnership with the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts. This initiative, created as a result of US President Joe Biden’s 2022 Africa Leaders Summit, brings TV professionals from across the African continent to be mentored by American TV writers, producers and other industry professionals. The program will be held between July 8 to August 8, 2024.

During the program, participants will have sessions on professional development and network building.

Gimsay and Makunjuola were selected for the Head Writer category, while Osaje and Dadet were selected for the Producer category.

Gimsay has had an extensive experience in the Africa Magic writer's rooms. She is recognised for her works in Tinsel, Riona, Ijo, The Covenant, Unbroken, Game On, Enahke, and many more. Makanjuola is known for the popular Netflix series, Blood Sisters, Money Men Marriage and Dust to Dreams.

ALSO READ: Documentary film 'On Your Own' selected for Durban Film Festival, joins race to Oscars

Osaje has worked as a producer on Japa, Up North, The Set Up, Quam’s Money, Chief Daddy. Dadet has produced Africa Magic series including, Sin, Halita, Unscripted. Just recently she made her directorial debut with the film, Alli Eid Dinner.

Other African filmmakers selected are, Chinaka Iwunze (South Africa), Mono Ombogo (Kenya), Jennifer Gatero (Kenya), Gwydion Beynon (South Africa), Lwazi Mvusi (South Africa), Nandisa Mkize (South Africa), Becky Muikia (Kenya), Phathu Makwarela (South Africa), Meren Reddy (South Africa), Tosh Gitonga (Kenya), and Toni Kamau (Kenya).

