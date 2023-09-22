ADVERTISEMENT
4 highlights from Thursday's pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

This is the last pool party before the finalist week.

Angel and Soma's constant kissing was one of the highlights of BBNaija All Stars. [BigBrotherNaija]
Angel and Soma's constant kissing was one of the highlights of BBNaija All Stars. [BigBrotherNaija]

Last night, housemates put behind the worries of the pending weekly wager and the possibility of eviction this coming Sunday as they unwind and party hard.

Here are four highlights from Thursday's pool party on BBNaija All Stars:

After Angel's kind gesture of a love letter during the day, they seem to carry on with it at the pool party. They were seen constantly locking lips during the party as they graced our screens with more steamy dance moves.

They go on with their teasing games with each other, finding out more similarities between themselves, as they both can swim. The two had a good and steamy time in the pool during the party.

Following their altercation on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, they stepped aside during the pool party to discuss the misunderstanding. Even though they went over what had happened between them, no straight apology was made before they went their separate ways. Venita wasn't dampened at all by the conversation as she carried on with partying but Ilebaye was seen to have curled up in what looked like a sad mood.

Even though they are both up for possible eviction this Sunday, they seemed really full of joy during the party. At some point, all the attention of the other housemates was on them as they played a really cute wrestling game.

Housemates took the much-needed break as they get closer to Sunday evening's live eviction show and their weekly task wager which is at stack.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

