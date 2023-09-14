Nigerian Idorenyen Uko graduates with distinction at New York Film Academy

The News. Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Uko, who hails from Akwa Ibom boasted a perfect cumulative grade point average of 4.00.

During her academic journey at the academy, Uko, directed and produced outstanding films like “Sincerely Me” and “Error Connection.”

Each of the films showcased her unique storytelling style and cinematic flair.

In a telephone interview with NAN on Wednesday, Uko said that her ambitious and vision extended beyond the bright lights of Hollywood. She also expressed her passion for returning to Nigeria to revolutionise the country’s film industry.

Uko said: “I aspire to create films that resonate with both Nigerian and international audiences alike.

” Our stories are unique, and it’s high time they received the global recognition they rightfully deserve.

“I firmly believe we can achieve Hollywood-level production quality while staying true to our cultural roots.”

According to her, she received the prestigious Summa Cum Laude distinction at NYFA’s commencement ceremony, held in August.

Commenting on her achievement, one of her colleagues said, "Uko's journey through film school is a testament to her unwavering dedication and creative prowess. With her remarkable talent, boundless passion, and a resolute commitment to elevating Nigerian culture while meeting Hollywood's production standards, she is poised to become a trailblazer in the world of cinema. Her graduation with Summa Cum Laude honors is just the beginning of an exciting chapter in the story of a visionary filmmaker."