What can you use to insult me now?- Shatta Bandle to critics after fixing teeth

In a series of videos trending on social media, Shatta Bandle was all smiles as he showed off the new dentures.

In one video, when asked how much the procedure cost, he answered "98 thousand million US dollars, stop playing." In another video he said, "Now you see money is working… I spend my money with reason."

Meanwhile, fans and followers of Shatta Bandle have expressed their support and excitement over his new look. Having previously shared with the media that he lost his teeth in an accident years ago, Shatta Bandle clarified that this was not a condition he was born with.

"I wasn’t born like this, I lost the teeth when I had a near-fatal car accident a few years back. I don’t want to remember this accident at all," he said. Shatta Bandle added that he does not care what people think and say about him, because he values himself and ensures he lives a happy life.

"I don’t really care what people say about me. As a human being, if you don’t value yourself, then who would value you? So I’m always happy just doing my thing."

