What can you use to insult me now?- Shatta Bandle to critics after fixing teeth

Dorcas Agambila

Self-acclaimed millionaire and social media influencer, Shatta Bandle has shared some videos showing off his new set of teeth.

In a video shared on his social media page, Shatta Bundle was seen flaunting the new dentures while telling his haters to prepare for him because he was going to take over the world soon.

In a series of videos trending on social media, Shatta Bandle was all smiles as he showed off the new dentures.

In one video, when asked how much the procedure cost, he answered "98 thousand million US dollars, stop playing." In another video he said, "Now you see money is working… I spend my money with reason."

Meanwhile, fans and followers of Shatta Bandle have expressed their support and excitement over his new look. Having previously shared with the media that he lost his teeth in an accident years ago, Shatta Bandle clarified that this was not a condition he was born with.

"I wasn’t born like this, I lost the teeth when I had a near-fatal car accident a few years back. I don’t want to remember this accident at all," he said. Shatta Bandle added that he does not care what people think and say about him, because he values himself and ensures he lives a happy life.

"I don’t really care what people say about me. As a human being, if you don’t value yourself, then who would value you? So I’m always happy just doing my thing."

Over the years, the online personality has garnered significant reactions online with his short skits and flamboyant lifestyle, which fits his young, rich millionaire tag.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

