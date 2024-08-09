We're asking for better standards of living - Alexx Ekubo pleads with Tinubu

On August 9, 2024, the actor took to Instagram and posted a video containing pictures he took with children in Kaduna State on the set of Almajiri in the year 2021. In his caption, he penned a detailed peace pleading with President Tinubu and other leaders to fix the economic crises in Nigeria.

He wrote, "I took this photo on the 23rd of February 2021 in Kaduna while filming #Almajiri. It’s crazy how bad things were then or so we thought.. things are bad now, like really really bad right now, it’s awful. For the love of God, can our leaders please act right & come through for us one time, this one time pleaseeeee?"

Ekubo reflected on the economic hardships faced by Nigerians and emphasised the dire state of the economy.

He wrote, "For those that are new to what’s going on, Nigeria is currently undergoing the worst economic downturn, & inflation is at its highest point in over 30 years, as a result there is so much hunger in the land."

"All we are asking for is a better standard of living; we just want to eat & get from point A to point B at an affordable & reasonable price; we don’t care who or what is ruling over whom, we need help & we need it now; we have gone from sitting to dancing on a keg of gunpowder," said the actor.

He expressed deep frustration and urgency, addressing President Tinubu directly, urging immediate action.

"I spoke to a close friend yesterday & she asked me “So what are the immediate solutions” Not later now now now! Well! We are asking for a drastic reduction in electricity tariffs, & fuel prices. Among other things, a reduction of the foreign exchange rate to the Naira. These factors affect the average Nigerian drastically & impact greatly on our day-to-day activity," said the actor.