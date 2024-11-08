RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wanni has gone on a date for me before - BBNaija's Handi confesses

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Even though they share many things, they don't date the same men.

Wanni and Handi say some men try to date them both [Instagram/WanniXhandi]
Wanni and Handi say some men try to date them both [Instagram/WanniXhandi]

Recommended articles

Speaking during their recent interview on the BTS Reality Podcast, the twins opened up about how they sometimes play pranks on people by switching places. Handi recalled a particular time she asked her sister to go on a date in her stead because she scheduled two on the same day.

Handi said, “Back then in university, I had two dates. I don’t even know why I even picked them at the same time. One day with two different guys. So I was like, ‘Wanni, I have these two guys; they want to see me. So you go see one while I go see the other. Go there, have fun and tell me everything you guys talked about and I will know how to take it up from there."

ADVERTISEMENT

“The annoying thing is that she had fun with the man more than I had with the one I went for. So, yeah, we do switch places," she added.

Wanni interjected in between laughter, “We play pranks on people. I have taken a test for her before.”

However, both clarified that, while they have fun confusing people, they draw a strict line on dating the same men.

Wanni said, “We have never shared men. That’s the one thing we don’t do. We don’t share men. One crazy thing that a lot of men have on their bucket list is to be with twins. We were walking on the street one day and a man stopped his car and asked if he could have us both. We were shocked.”

“Yes, men have asked to date the both of us multiple times. We do not share men. But our interests are very similar. The only difference is that food-wise, Wanni eats snails and I don’t. Any other thing, we do together," Handi added.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shallipopi takes an emotional trip to Benin City in Spotify documentary

Shallipopi takes an emotional trip to Benin City in Spotify documentary

Gladiator 2: New chapter of ancient heroism arrives in Nigerian cinemas November 15!

Gladiator 2: New chapter of ancient heroism arrives in Nigerian cinemas November 15!

I'm not gay - Desmond Elliot refutes allegations against him

I'm not gay - Desmond Elliot refutes allegations against him

Wanni has gone on a date for me before - BBNaija's Handi confesses

Wanni has gone on a date for me before - BBNaija's Handi confesses

Sean Paul teams up with Bella Shmurda for 'Bring It (Naija Version)'

Sean Paul teams up with Bella Shmurda for 'Bring It (Naija Version)'

Castigating your family in public is a sign of weakness - Yul Edochie

Castigating your family in public is a sign of weakness - Yul Edochie

Exclusive: New Showmax Original, 'Princess on a Hill' lays bare corporate politics in Nigeria

Exclusive: New Showmax Original, 'Princess on a Hill' lays bare corporate politics in Nigeria

Why would you post pictures in your underwear? - Portable calls Tiwa Savage out

Why would you post pictures in your underwear? - Portable calls Tiwa Savage out

Maybe I overreacted - Halle Bailey admits after calling out ex-boyfriend DDG

Maybe I overreacted - Halle Bailey admits after calling out ex-boyfriend DDG

Pulse Sports

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kate Henshaw is being slammed as some have accused her of justifying femicide [Instagram/k8tehenshaw]

How dicey is public opinion?: Revisiting Kate Henshaw’s tweet [Opinion]

We're about to have a phenomenal wedding!! [Instagram/Charles_Okocha]

Actor Charles Okocha announces he is getting married!

Yul Edochie slams his brother [Instagram/Yuledochie]

Thunder fire you -Yul Edochie to his brother who told him to keep his marriage private

Davido calls Kamal Harris a solid woman [X/Davido]

More outrage as Davido congratulates Donald Trump, commends Kamala Harris