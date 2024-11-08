Wanni has gone on a date for me before - BBNaija's Handi confesses

Speaking during their recent interview on the BTS Reality Podcast, the twins opened up about how they sometimes play pranks on people by switching places. Handi recalled a particular time she asked her sister to go on a date in her stead because she scheduled two on the same day.

Handi said, “Back then in university, I had two dates. I don’t even know why I even picked them at the same time. One day with two different guys. So I was like, ‘Wanni, I have these two guys; they want to see me. So you go see one while I go see the other. Go there, have fun and tell me everything you guys talked about and I will know how to take it up from there."

“The annoying thing is that she had fun with the man more than I had with the one I went for. So, yeah, we do switch places," she added.

Wanni interjected in between laughter, “We play pranks on people. I have taken a test for her before.”

However, both clarified that, while they have fun confusing people, they draw a strict line on dating the same men.

Wanni said, “We have never shared men. That’s the one thing we don’t do. We don’t share men. One crazy thing that a lot of men have on their bucket list is to be with twins. We were walking on the street one day and a man stopped his car and asked if he could have us both. We were shocked.”

“Yes, men have asked to date the both of us multiple times. We do not share men. But our interests are very similar. The only difference is that food-wise, Wanni eats snails and I don’t. Any other thing, we do together," Handi added.

