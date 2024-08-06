Vybz Kartel opens up about struggle with Graves' disease causing facial swelling

Kartel was released after a court ruled against a retrial in the murder case of Clive "Lizard" Williams, whose body was never found.

During much of his imprisonment, Kartel reportedly battled Graves' disease, an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid gland. The condition had severely impacted his heart function, with his physician, Dr Karen Phillips, testifying that he was at risk of a heart attack or even death in his sleep.

The court acknowledged Kartel's health issues in its final decision, noting that his condition had not improved and could prevent him from serving a longer sentence if a retrial occurred.

In a 2021 interview, Kartel expressed his faith in overcoming his situation despite the dire health rumours and held hope that he would one day be free again.

Vybz Kartel is one of the most influential figures in dancehall music. With his distinctive voice and lyrical prowess, Kartel has crafted an impressive catalogue that has captivated audiences worldwide.