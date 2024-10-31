Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Olumo dies at 101 years

The news was announced by the president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, via his Instagram account on October 31, 2024.

He wrote, “#tampanglobal announces the passing of Pa Charles Olumo Sanyaolu, fondly known as AGBAKO. Details of the burial arrangements will be shared at a later time. Good night, father, 25/02/1923 to 31/10/2024.”

The post was received with numerous comments from Nigerians, wishing him eternal peaceful rest.

An Instagram user wrote, "Baba lived a good life, and we grew up watching his good works, rip sir."

"Haaaaaa o ma se oooooo🔥🔥🔥Rip sir 🙏 I tap from the anointing of old age in complete joy and sound health," said another person.

Another comment read, "Rest in peace Baba, you came, you saw, you conquered Good night, sir 🙌"

"He done try, 101 years is not a joke," said another person, acknowledging Olumo's long-lived life.

