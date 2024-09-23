Usher claims X account was hacked and cleared amid Diddy's arrest

In the late hours of September 22, 2024, Usher took to X to respond to the speculations regarding all his deleted tweets.

He wrote, "Account got hacked and damn, y’all ran with it! See you tonight at Intuit Dome," but despite his clarification, multitudes of social media users stressed that they did not believe his claims.

An X user commented, "Nobody’s buying that dude. You better find yourself a nice non-extradition island to go to and stay there for a while," and another commenter wrote, "So crazy how it got hacked…but instead of posting crazy stuff, the hacker just DELETED your posts and Diddy just got arrested…and all the stuff with Justin Bieber. Soooooo weird we all 'ran with it'. Right bro."

Pulse Nigeria

It is worth noting that all of Usher's tweets and posts mysteriously disappeared over the past weekend, amid the speculations regarding his affiliations with Sean 'Diddy' Combs. And the very act fueled rumours that the R&B star was distancing himself from the brewing scandal and potential drama.

According to CNN, Combs was arrested on Monday, September 17, 2024, at the Park Hyatt Hotel on 57th Street in Manhattan and was taken into custody by Homeland Security Investigations at approximately 8:15 p.m. A 14-page indictment charged him with racketeering, kidnapping, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy has since been held by himself at the Special Housing Unit in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, and placed on suicide watch.