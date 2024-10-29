RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tiwa Savage opens up about juggling her career and motherhood

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Even though it takes a village to raise a child, she firmly believes she can be a mother and a successful career woman at once.

Tiwa Savage gave birth to Jamil in 2015 when she was still married to ex husband Tee Billz
Tiwa Savage gave birth to Jamil in 2015 when she was still married to ex husband Tee Billz

Recommended articles

During a recent interview on the Big Friday Show, hosted by BBNaija alumnus Tacha, the singer excitedly spoke about her forthcoming new album, her creative process, and her journey as a mother.

Speaking on her life mothering her son Jamil, she emphasised how important her mother is and how other people in her corner help her.

She explained, "It takes a village, raising my son as a single mum I always need my mum. I call on my mum, she's very instrumental, and we have a nanny that has been with us since he was three months old, and he's nine now, so she has been with us for nine years."

ADVERTISEMENT

Savage also mentioned her son’s godmothers, who help out when she travels for work; she also told Tacha that being a mother doesn’t stop when kids become teenagers.

“I look at my mum, and she still mothers me at this age. She still calls to ask if I’ve eaten and tells me to drink lots of water and rest. When she sees things online, she still worries about me at my big age. Our jobs don't end,” she said.

"And for me, I think as women we can juggle lots of things at once; that's our superpower. I can literally be a full time mum and a a full time career woman."

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Afriff's 13th edition set to illuminate African stories with opening film 'Headless'

Afriff's 13th edition set to illuminate African stories with opening film 'Headless'

These are the top Nollywood movies to expect in cinemas in December

These are the top Nollywood movies to expect in cinemas in December

I'm not a diva and I'm not savage either - Tiwa Savage

I'm not a diva and I'm not savage either - Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage opens up about juggling her career and motherhood

Tiwa Savage opens up about juggling her career and motherhood

Mr Macaroni charges Wike to speak to citizens with respect and humility

Mr Macaroni charges Wike to speak to citizens with respect and humility

Canadian-Nigerian singer, Jumi drops 2 new singles 'Orekelewa & Idumota'

Canadian-Nigerian singer, Jumi drops 2 new singles 'Orekelewa & Idumota'

Mr Macaroni says he became fearless after his #ENDSARS protest arrest

Mr Macaroni says he became fearless after his #ENDSARS protest arrest

Tems says she's eager to meet with Lil Wayne

Tems says she's eager to meet with Lil Wayne

‘Just Us Girls’ returns for a third season this November

‘Just Us Girls’ returns for a third season this November

Pulse Sports

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Femi Kuti wants Nigerians to fight for their country (max1023fm)

Femi Kuti urges Nigerians to stay and fight for the country

RIhanna, ASAP Rocky and their sons [DIGGZY/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK]

Rihanna describes her experience raising two boys with ASAP Rocky

Davido In an Ugo Monye piece

Davido stuns as he walks the runway at Lagos Fashion Week

Reality TV star Vee encourages everyone to love themselves [Instagram/VeeIye]

Accept yourself - BBNaija's Vee speaks on body positivity and self love