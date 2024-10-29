Tiwa Savage opens up about juggling her career and motherhood

During a recent interview on the Big Friday Show, hosted by BBNaija alumnus Tacha, the singer excitedly spoke about her forthcoming new album, her creative process, and her journey as a mother.

Speaking on her life mothering her son Jamil, she emphasised how important her mother is and how other people in her corner help her.

She explained, "It takes a village, raising my son as a single mum I always need my mum. I call on my mum, she's very instrumental, and we have a nanny that has been with us since he was three months old, and he's nine now, so she has been with us for nine years."

Savage also mentioned her son’s godmothers, who help out when she travels for work; she also told Tacha that being a mother doesn’t stop when kids become teenagers.

“I look at my mum, and she still mothers me at this age. She still calls to ask if I’ve eaten and tells me to drink lots of water and rest. When she sees things online, she still worries about me at my big age. Our jobs don't end,” she said.

"And for me, I think as women we can juggle lots of things at once; that's our superpower. I can literally be a full time mum and a a full time career woman."