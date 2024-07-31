Tiwa Savage endorses Rango Tenge Tenge

Tiwa Savage shares her son with entertainment executive and talent manager Tunji "Tee Billz" Balogun. The couple had their traditional marriage on November 23, 2013, at The Ark in Lekki, and their white wedding on April 26, 2014, at the Armani Hotel in Dubai.

On January 1, 2015, Tiwa Savage and Balogun announced that they were expecting their first child together, who was born six months later.

It's noteworthy that Rango Tenge Tenge has been in Nigeria, where he participated in several activities.

Firstly, the 13-year-old took part in the Makayla Malaka children's concert held over the weekend at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

Makayla, the 12-year-old British-Nigerian singer, performed songs from her fifth studio album. She was joined by Tenge Tenge, along with other entertainers, including young Nigerian comedians Emmanuella and Aunty Success.

Photos of the three hanging out before the concert went viral in Nigeria.

Rango Tenge Tenge, whose real name is Saad Ssozi, is expected to appear in a Davido music video shoot.

Nigerian blogs reported on Sunday that Tenge had “received an invitation from Davido's camp” for the project.