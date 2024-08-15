The communal living in Canada is being ripped apart - Nollywood veteran

Speaking during her guest appearance on the Talk to B podcast, hosted by Abiola Akinrinde, the former actress reminisced about the 1990s, noting that communal living was prevalent then.

"What has changed in the Canada of then and the Canada of now?" asked Abiola.

"The trust has changed," Adedeji replied curtly. "Now there is less trust in people, I remember back in the 90's, there was communal living and we just continued on as if we were in Nigeria," she added.

Adedeji noted that the influx of immigrants over the years has contributed to distrust within the Canadian community.

"Back then, your friends were like family, but these days, because of the crowd, there are a lot of people who don't trust others. Now people don't trust each other as much and people will disappoint you and because of that, communal living is being ripped apart gradually," she explained.

She continued, "When you see a new person now, you are skeptical and unsure of whether to trust them. Because of the crowd, we are losing a bit of that communal living. Before, people could naturally give each other favours but now everything is about money."

The veteran also touched on broader societal changes, noting that as migration increases and the world evolves, people have become more money-conscious.

"A lot of people are migrating and the world is changing so people are so money conscious and nothing goes for nothing anymore and it's the reality that we are faced with," said Adedeji.