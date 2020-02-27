Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu also known as TBoss has shared a never-seen-before nude photo of herself when she was pregnant.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 27, 2020, where she shared the nude photo. She went on to caption the photo with an adorable but goofy post.

"Throwback to when I was baking a Starr... I simply couldn’t wait to meet you💕 #7monthsFabulous #pregnancydiary @atilarystudio @solangehairandbeauty thank you guys-I’m grateful for these beautiful memories 🙏🏽," she wrote.

TBoss welcomed her first child in 2019, after months of speculation of her pregnancy and even birth. She announced the arrival of the baby on her social media page not without thanking those who stood by her during the pregnancy.

According to her, she was excited about the reception she has been receiving fans and friends since the arrival of her baby. She went on to debunk the photo of a baby that was been shared around on social media as her child.

Recall TBoss' pregnancy has been a talking point for months now as she neither confirmed or denied being pregnant.

Fans only got to find out about the pregnancy after photos from her visit to an Abuja based hospital got to social media.