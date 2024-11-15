RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Social media reacts as Portable says Olamide did not make him famous

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says that Olamide helped him but is not responsible for his fame.

Portable asserts that Olamide has not supported him and his music since 'Zazu Zeh' in 2021.
During a recent live stream on TikTok, the controversial singer spoke about his fame after Olamide featured in his hit single Zazu Zeh in 2021, slamming the notion that the rapper made him popular. He clarified that while Olamide helped him, the credit for his fame does not solely belong to the rapper.

He said, "Is it Olamide that posted me and got me famous? He's my helper, yes but I was already famous before he helped me."

"These are two different things; he didn't come to meet me suffering. Everyone wanted to mingle with me at the time and it even caused some issues. But let's even talk about it, since that time that Olamide helped me, has he ever posted me on his story? " he asked, I thank God for what he did but still, what year did he help me? It's not the same feature that I've been using to fend for myself all this while."

Portable also pointed to other figures like Tunde Ednut and Skepta, highlighting their contributions to his career, while calling out industry insiders he claims have blacklisted him.

He continued, "Did he ever post me or repost any of my singles? Don't tell me rubbish. I helped myself, please! I've even been backlisted in the industry. Abeg, if you no see me, I no see you! What would you now say about Skepta, who did a collab with me? It was Tunde Ednut who helped me by posting my freestyle; people were already looking for me before Olamide."

"Let me remind you all If you've forgotten, it was an old video that brought me to the spotlight. The reason nobody wants to mingle with me anymore is because they know I know my rights. I'm a superstar, fuck you people!" Portable seethed.

His statement has sparked reactions on social media, with many calling him out for being ungrateful to the rapper.

An X user asked, "Why e no reject badoo verse when e know say e don blow….Mumu portable!!"

"U no see how he dey cry begging badoo?" Another X user asked, referring to an old video of Portable on his knees begging Olamide, while on his knees thanking him for having a verse on his track.

An outraged Instagram user weighed in, saying, "This guy is the most ungrateful and jealous human being i have seen in Nigeria, i swear no be joke"

"That Olamide did for you with that verse alone is enough and yes it’s best how he disassociated himself from you. Thank God he didn’t even do more than what he did cause you are an Ingrate," said another Instagram user.

Instagram reactions
Another person came to Portable's defence, saying, "I know Portable might be unreasonable most times but he is making a valid point, he acknowledged Olamide and doesn’t want people to downplay his talents and efforts, do you know how many wey Olamide don help wey refuse to blow cos they are not creative enough? In every nonsense, sense still Dey am!"

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

