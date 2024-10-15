RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Skales says he regrets not having baby mamas

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Though he has a daughter, he still emphasises being the only remaining person in his bloodline.

The singer recently appeared as a guest on BET's Off the Top show, hosted by popular media personality VJ Adams, where he discussed his music and career. During the show, Skales then stated his bombshell confession, which has social media talking.

He said, "Right now I regret not having baby mamas. I really regret it because I'm the only person In my family bloodline that is alive right now so the whole bloodline relies on me to produce right now. I think I'm receiving applications."

VJ Adams added, "We could set up a reality TV show for Skales. We could call it Finding Eve," and they both laughed in agreement. Skales then chimed in , saying, "I'm telling you, we could use that bible verse about going into the world and multiply,"

"That's intense; I never thought about it. At what point in time did this dawn on you and did you have this information?" VJ Adams asked, to which Skales responded, "When my mum died, that's when I realised that not much of my bloodline left."

On Instagram Skales' confession sparked various comments, reactions and conversations. Among the numerous comments, one person wrote, "Funny how he isn’t thinking how these baby mama thing would have destroyed his career though. Just saying it’s one thing to have it another thing to keep it."

"What happened to marrying and having children? Why regret not having baby mamas(there by tieing down so many women with having to be single mom's),"" said another Instagram user.

"Are baby mamas something one should wish for ?" asked another.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

