Seun Kuti celebrates wife's birthday and wedding anniversary on same day

On October 14, 2024, the singer took to Instagram with pictures of his wife to celebrate the joyous double occasion.

He wrote, "To a TOP woman as you MOVE into a chapter of your life, You STAND WELL WELL like the pillar you are to our LOVE AND REVOLUTION and you filled with EMI ALUTA make ancestors dey protect you anywhere you DEY!! Happy birthday and anniversary, @chefyeidekuti I love you."

ADVERTISEMENT

Well-wishers took to the comment section to felicitate the couple and wish Yetunde a happy birthday.

2Baba wrote, "Massive birthday blessings, @chefyeidekuti Owoicho guide and protect u and fam. One love always", BBNaija star Tolanibaj commented, "Happy birthday babe 🥳🥳 & happy anniversary to the both of you @bigbirdkuti 🎉🎉🎉"

Yetunde also took to her Instagram page to celebrate their fourth anniversary, posting lovey-dovey of them together and their daughter.