RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Seun Kuti celebrates wife's birthday and wedding anniversary on same day

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

It's a double celebration!

Seun Kuti and his wife got legally married in 2020 [Instagram/Bigbirdkuti]
Seun Kuti and his wife got legally married in 2020 [Instagram/Bigbirdkuti]

Recommended articles

On October 14, 2024, the singer took to Instagram with pictures of his wife to celebrate the joyous double occasion.

He wrote, "To a TOP woman as you MOVE into a chapter of your life, You STAND WELL WELL like the pillar you are to our LOVE AND REVOLUTION and you filled with EMI ALUTA make ancestors dey protect you anywhere you DEY!! Happy birthday and anniversary, @chefyeidekuti I love you."

ADVERTISEMENT

Well-wishers took to the comment section to felicitate the couple and wish Yetunde a happy birthday.

2Baba wrote, "Massive birthday blessings, @chefyeidekuti Owoicho guide and protect u and fam. One love always", BBNaija star Tolanibaj commented, "Happy birthday babe 🥳🥳 & happy anniversary to the both of you @bigbirdkuti 🎉🎉🎉"

Yetunde also took to her Instagram page to celebrate their fourth anniversary, posting lovey-dovey of them together and their daughter.

Her caption read, "Happy anniversary to the one who makes this life journey so special! We’ve been through it all baby and I’m so grateful to have you by my side, grateful for Every moments. Here’s to more adventures, more love, more laughter and more life together. ❤️ love you hubby."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Seun Kuti celebrates wife's birthday and wedding anniversary on same day

Seun Kuti celebrates wife's birthday and wedding anniversary on same day

Banky W and Adesua Etomi are expecting baby number 2!

Banky W and Adesua Etomi are expecting baby number 2!

Who will protect the citizens? - Kate Henshaw on giving FRSC officials guns

Who will protect the citizens? - Kate Henshaw on giving FRSC officials guns

Davido excites fans with the teaser of his upcoming single featuring YG Marley

Davido excites fans with the teaser of his upcoming single featuring YG Marley

My parents were free - Rapper Vector opens up about his childhood

My parents were free - Rapper Vector opens up about his childhood

James Abinibi’s ‘Life and Dirt’ tops Prime Video charts in Nigeria and 2 others

James Abinibi’s ‘Life and Dirt’ tops Prime Video charts in Nigeria and 2 others

Martell and Davido raise the bar with a toast to Afrobeats

Martell and Davido raise the bar with a toast to Afrobeats

Ini Edo says she's not crazy about marriage, debunks wedding reports

Ini Edo says she's not crazy about marriage, debunks wedding reports

Netflix announces the second edition of 'Lights, Camera… Naija!

Netflix announces the second edition of 'Lights, Camera… Naija!

Pulse Sports

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Biden Awards Kingsley Okonkwo Lifetime Service Award: His Global Impact Grows

Biden Awards Kingsley Okonkwo Lifetime Service Award: His global impact grows

DDG and welcomed thewir son 10 months ago [Amy Sussman/Getty Images]

We are family - Rapper DDG addresses breakup with actress Halle Bailey

Ini-Dima Okojie's holistic approach seems to be working

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie reveals her fibroids have shrunk

Funke Akindele encourages her fans[Instagram/@funkeakindele]

Spread love and be kind - Funke Akindele encourages her fans