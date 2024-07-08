ADVERTISEMENT
Serwaa Amihere cleared of wrongdoing in viral video scandal

Dorcas Agambila

The management of EIB Network, owners of GHOne Television, has clarified that its presenter, Serwaa Amihere, did not engage in any misconduct related to a recently circulated video showing her with a man identified as Henry Fitz.

The video went viral on social media, prompting online speculation that it was filmed in 2019, before Fitz’s marriage.

In response, EIB Network committed to conducting a private investigation into the circumstances surrounding the video’s release and promised to publish the findings.

Additionally, EIB Network acknowledged the criminal proceedings initiated by the Ghana Police Service against individuals accused of publishing the video.

In a press release dated July 5, 2024, EIB Network stated the findings following the investigation: “At the end of a thorough and impartial investigation, the committee found no form of misconduct or breaches on the part of Serwaa Amihere in the circulation of the said video.”

The statement further emphasized, “We remain committed to cooperating with authorities to ensure justice is served.”

Serwaa Amihere subsequently apologised for the incident.

In April, the Ghana Police Service filed charges against three individuals accused of sharing the intimate video of broadcast journalist Serwaa Amihere.

In a statement issued and shared on her X account on the evening of Wednesday, April 24, 2024, Serwaa apologised for the embarrassment the incident has caused her family, employers, loved ones, and the businesses and brands she represents.

Serwaa confirmed that the video was taken five years ago, adding that, at the time, “I considerably underestimated the extent of my influence, my potential, what I would become, and what I would come to represent to this society.”

According to her, the video finally went out “after five months of threats and extortion, along with efforts by the police to bring the extortionists to book.”

Nonetheless, Serwaa said she has learned useful lessons from the unfortunate episode.

