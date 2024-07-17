RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I pray a lot - Rema opens up about how he handles pressure and critics

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He also emphasised the importance of spirituality to him and his music.

Speaking in a recent interview with French media personality Mehdi Maïzi, the Dumebi singer shed more light on his creative process for his music and his relationship with his adoring fans across the globe.

"How do you deal with the pressure and critics at such a young age?" Mehdi Maïzi asked.

Rema highlighted the importance of prayer in his life, stressing that he prays very often. "First off, I would say that I pray a lot. I pray to God and I ask him for his wisdom, guidance, knowledge, and patience, and I am grateful for the people that I have around me," he explained.

He specifically acknowledged the presence of influential figures in his life, saying, "I have some good OG's around me that I can talk to. Shout out to the prince, shout out to Don Jazzy, shout out to Baba T and the rest of them. I've had good people around me from the jump."

The host then asked, "Do you think that it's the most important thing to have good people around you?"

In response, Rema emphasised their role in providing honest feedback. He said, "Yeah, good people that tell you the truth, that tell you when you're wrong and if you're doing rubbish. I've got good people and then I have managed to do my best to stay calm, let people be people and just focus on what I'm doing."

The singer also highlighted his introverted nature and personal habits that help him stay grounded.

"I'm an introvert and I spend most of my time inside, on my laptop making music, playing video games, and reading books," he stated.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

