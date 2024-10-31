Regina Daniels clears the air on statement about having 20 boyfriends before marriage

In the viral clip from her recent TikTok livestream, Daniels tried to debunk the popular notion that she had 'no choice' when she married Nwoko at age 19, stressing that she had numerous suitors when she met her husband.

She said, "When I started with my husband, I even forgot that I was supposed to have boyfriends. If course I had like 20 at the time, I can count them. This one is to buy me water; this one is to buy me chewing gum; this one is to drive me around. So when people think I didn't have a choice, it's crazy."

Her statement sparked various reactions across social media and from her husband as well, which led to her taking to Instagram on October 30, 2024, to clarify what she meant. In her post, she encouraged boys and girls to abstain from sex until marriage, as she did.

"Hey everyone I want to clarify the 20 boyfriend ish solely to soothe my husband and also educate young girls that having several male/boy friends willing to do things for you doesn’t mean you owe them your body. And oh yes. I did have a lot but I made a promise to keep my virginity till my marriage. And guess what? I did!!!. It’s a big flex," she wrote.