RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Regina Daniels clears the air on statement about having 20 boyfriends before marriage

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She clarifies that even though she had numerous suitors, she was a virgin until she got married.

Regina Daniels says she wants to soothe her husband [instagram/Reginadaniels]
Regina Daniels says she wants to soothe her husband [instagram/Reginadaniels]

Recommended articles

In the viral clip from her recent TikTok livestream, Daniels tried to debunk the popular notion that she had 'no choice' when she married Nwoko at age 19, stressing that she had numerous suitors when she met her husband.

She said, "When I started with my husband, I even forgot that I was supposed to have boyfriends. If course I had like 20 at the time, I can count them. This one is to buy me water; this one is to buy me chewing gum; this one is to drive me around. So when people think I didn't have a choice, it's crazy."

ADVERTISEMENT

Her statement sparked various reactions across social media and from her husband as well, which led to her taking to Instagram on October 30, 2024, to clarify what she meant. In her post, she encouraged boys and girls to abstain from sex until marriage, as she did.

"Hey everyone I want to clarify the 20 boyfriend ish solely to soothe my husband and also educate young girls that having several male/boy friends willing to do things for you doesn’t mean you owe them your body. And oh yes. I did have a lot but I made a promise to keep my virginity till my marriage. And guess what? I did!!!. It’s a big flex," she wrote.

In an attempt to calm her followers down, she added, "But hold on ! What did you guys expect na ? It was your little beautiful sweetheart, Regina Daniels of course men and ladies would admire. So everyone chill pls."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bruno Mars breaks all-time Spotify monthly listener record

Bruno Mars breaks all-time Spotify monthly listener record

Regina Daniels clears the air on statement about having 20 boyfriends before marriage

Regina Daniels clears the air on statement about having 20 boyfriends before marriage

Hip Hop Artist King Beck to drop new single 'Shawty Got My Soul' on Nov 8

Hip Hop Artist King Beck to drop new single 'Shawty Got My Soul' on Nov 8

I now need police escort when I drive - Tems speaks on adjusting to fame

I now need police escort when I drive - Tems speaks on adjusting to fame

wordsofAzia Releases Inspiring New Single OYÈ WOSSÔ

wordsofAzia Releases Inspiring New Single "OYÈ WOSSÔ”

Why the lack of award shows in 2024 is an indictment on the Nigerian music ecosystem

Why the lack of award shows in 2024 is an indictment on the Nigerian music ecosystem

Introducing Moments: Save, relive, and share your favorite Netflix scenes

Introducing Moments: Save, relive, and share your favorite Netflix scenes

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' @ 4: Here are 12 milestones accomplished by the album

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' @ 4: Here are 12 milestones accomplished by the album

These are the top 10 highest-grossing Nigerian movies in 2024

These are the top 10 highest-grossing Nigerian movies in 2024

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

RIhanna, ASAP Rocky and their sons [DIGGZY/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK]

Rihanna describes her experience raising two boys with ASAP Rocky

Davido In an Ugo Monye piece

Davido stuns as he walks the runway at Lagos Fashion Week

Reality TV star Vee encourages everyone to love themselves [Instagram/VeeIye]

Accept yourself - BBNaija's Vee speaks on body positivity and self love

Ayra Starr is currently single (MIKEY OSHAI)

Ayra Starr says she wont date a musician, even in her dreams