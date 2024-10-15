RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rappers Vector reveals one thing he would change about Nigeria

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He stresses culture should remain the core.

Vector would focus on Nigeria's cultures
Vector would focus on Nigeria's cultures GRAP)

During a recent session on Pulse Fun Facts with colleague Reminisce, Vector spoke on the essence of culture in Nigeria and the need for preservation, stressing that they form the core of Nigerian societies.

He explained, "If I could change anything in Nigeria, I would restrict Nigerian thinking to the traditional way. Let me rephrase: I would make sure our culture and traditions are heavily part of who we are."

"For example, in Yorubaland, Yoruba would get a higher mark in schools than any other study and in Igbo Land, Igbo language would get a higher mark than other courses so that you can get accustomed to the culture and preserve the core fabric of the country," he added.

The rapper pointed out that while technological advancement and wealth creation are vital, they should not come at the expense of cultural integrity.

"Anybody can wake up and create something tech and we'd become technologically advanced, a person can become wealthy too. I have realised that the only thing that sustains us is our culture, and for me, what sustains me mentally is Yoruba. If I could change one thing, it'd be focusing on our core essence as Nigerians," he explained.

Reminisce, on the other hand, stressed that his majour focus would be on changing Nigeria's system of government.

"If I could change something, it'd be the system of government. I think that's what the fundamental issue is in this country—the system of governance needs to change. There is too much interest in who governs rather than how we are governed," the rapper explained.

See the full interview below:

