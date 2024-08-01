ADVERTISEMENT
Qing Madi recalls growing up in Benin, describes it as 'peaceful'

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She compares living in Benin to Lagos State and notes how fast-paced Lagos is.

Qing Madi
Qing Madi

The singer appeared as a guest on the recent episode of the Is This Seat Taken podcast, hosted by Chinasa Akunam, where she shared nostalgic memories of her childhood in Benin.

"It's peaceful; I know the cliché of it. Benin is not what people paint it to be; it is peaceful and everybody knows everybody," she described.

Qing Madi painted a picture of her childhood as being surrounded by a supportive network of family and neighbours.

"It is like a small family because there I was; my mum was not the only one who raised me; I had my neighbours and people that were there. Even though I was an indoor person, Benin was such a homey place and I didn't know that I was missing out on anything. I didn't know anything about Lagos or Abuja or any other place in Nigeria. I was like, 'I was born here; I have been here all my life; life is good," she reminisced.

The singer went further, comparing Benin to Lagos State and noting the differences in pace and atmosphere.

She described, "Lagos is a place where everyone is always on the go, on the road, here there, working. Lagos is very fast but in Benin, you calm down. Benin makes you find out that home is home; it's so close and comfortable. Because Benin is so calm, it makes you feel like life is calm. Lagos has made me realise that I have a lot of work to do because Benin makes you relax."

She continued, highlighting the disparity between the two places. "In Lagos, there is so much oppression and competition, and it's a lot for people like me who just like to be very simple. I feel like Benin shaped my personality because I'm very laid-back," she concluded.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

Qing Madi recalls growing up in Benin, describes it as 'peaceful'

