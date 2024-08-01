ADVERTISEMENT
'Qing Madi' is my confident alter ego, that's not who I am - Qing Madi

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She confesses that she is usually very introverted.

Qing Madi
Qing Madi

Speaking on the latest episode of the Is This Seat Taken podcast, hosted by Chinasa Akunam, Qing Madi stressed that her confident on-stage persona is completely different from her quieter, more introverted self.

Chinasa asked, "Would you say that there are any differences between Amanda and Qing Madi?"

"I think so in terms of performance and confidence," she began, "because the people that know me from my home know that I don't like to talk at all. I have a mini library in my room right now so I'm just like, 'books, books, books' and I just bury myself and chill," the singer explained.

The 18-year-old singer confessed that performing makes her nervous, as it sharply contrasts with her real self, who isn't as confident.

"Everything that has to do with coming out makes me nervous. But then, when it's like, 'You have to be Qing Madi now' and I have to come on stage, my mum is like, 'Who is that?' I come on stage and I'm jumping, talking to the crowd and they're responding, and I'm like, 'Okay, this is a whole alter ego'. I think Qing Madi is a very confident person but that's not who I am," she stated.

When asked about her love for classical ballet, which she sometimes incorporates into her music, she confessed that she enjoyed it even more than music at times.

She explained, "I enjoyed it even more than music at some point. It's one thing to suffer and it's another thing for your friend to suffer with you. I loved it. I loved how I and my friends would cry from backaches; those memories of dancing in the church were beautiful. I loved ballet and I feel like it was a huge part of who I was. I love that it takes a lot of discipline. It's not something just anybody can do, so it's like a bragging right."

"Ballet helped with my confidence when performing on stage; it helped with my flexibility, obviously and it was my safe place. It still is," Qing Madi concluded.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

'Qing Madi' is my confident alter ego, that's not who I am - Qing Madi

