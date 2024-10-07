Portable says he can make 'BBNaija' more interesting

Portable took to his Instagram story after the finale, stating that the critically acclaimed reality show was not as entertaining as the previous seasons and asserting that he could make the show more interesting if he was paid ₦100 million.

He wrote, "Big Brother no sweet again like before. All those people no blow, make them pay me ₦100M, and I go use cruise finish them. Dr. Zeh."

The singer also reposted a blogger's post which read, "So na today BIG BROTHER show finish lol.... So, who was the winner? Did you watch the show?"

Portable’s comments sparked a lively discussion among fans and followers. One user suggested, "But where’s the lie? I want them to do celebrity big brother next year. Portable, bobrisky and Akpi should be housemates please. Thank you biggie."

Another user wrote, "Facts and I know Big Brother will do better in their audition next season. If something like this happens next season, they might loose the value they have already. We may not want to say the truth but more than 50 percent of Nigerians don’t even know who won the show. I only got to know tonight."

"Big brother should bring people like Bobrisky, Papaya Ex, Diana Eneje, Dj Chicken, Akpi etc.. it will be m@d asf, " said another user, drumming support for Portable's stance.

