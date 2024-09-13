Portable welcomes second child with fourth baby mama

On September 13, 2024, the ZAZU singer took to Instagram to let the world in on their good news. In the caption, he doted on Ashabi Simple and expressed his gratitude over the birth of his newest child.

"ZAzuu With heart full of joy , we welcome our third princess to d world , thank you GOD for not shaming us eyitayo Alhamdulilahi 🙏 God bless you my woman ❤️ I fly 🦅with you forever @ashabi.mohsimple_ Mummy @fitilamihan_atandaogo iya new born baby Akoi Blessings my beautiful princess👩‍🍼 welcome to the world Ọmọ OGO ⭐️ OGO Ni ⭐️ God bless BADMUS family❤️"

ADVERTISEMENT

Portable's fans and followers took to the comment section to felicitate him and his family, wishing them well and showering them with prayers and goodwill.

A fan humorously noted, "Na this one resemble portable pass … that her mouth go too sharp no be small … imagine new born babe with this tongue … 😂 Congrat idamu industry "

"Congratulations ❤️ dis one na Ashabi carbon copy na so @ashabi.mohsimple u dey do for video i mean dat tongue 😂😂 welcome to d world," read another comment.