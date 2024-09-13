ADVERTISEMENT
Portable welcomes second child with fourth baby mama

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

This is Portable's seventh known child and his third daughter.

Portable and Ashabi during their son's naming ceremony in June 2023 [Instagram/Ashabi_simple]
On September 13, 2024, the ZAZU singer took to Instagram to let the world in on their good news. In the caption, he doted on Ashabi Simple and expressed his gratitude over the birth of his newest child.

"ZAzuu With heart full of joy , we welcome our third princess to d world , thank you GOD for not shaming us eyitayo Alhamdulilahi 🙏 God bless you my woman ❤️ I fly 🦅with you forever @ashabi.mohsimple_ Mummy @fitilamihan_atandaogo iya new born baby Akoi Blessings my beautiful princess👩‍🍼 welcome to the world Ọmọ OGO ⭐️ OGO Ni ⭐️ God bless BADMUS family❤️"

Portable's fans and followers took to the comment section to felicitate him and his family, wishing them well and showering them with prayers and goodwill.

A fan humorously noted, "Na this one resemble portable pass … that her mouth go too sharp no be small … imagine new born babe with this tongue … 😂 Congrat idamu industry "

"Congratulations ❤️ dis one na Ashabi carbon copy na so @ashabi.mohsimple u dey do for video i mean dat tongue 😂😂 welcome to d world," read another comment.

The singer and his woman, Ashabi Simple, whose real name is Akinyanju Omobolarinde, gave birth to their first child, but his sixth child on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. During their child's christening ceremony, where they celebrated the arrival of their son, Portable proudly said in Yoruba, "She is now a housewife."

