'People would see something to eat' – Seun Kuti blasts Sanwo-Olu for not planting trees

In a recent Instagram livestream session, Kuti emphasised the need for trees in the environment, stressing that back in the day there were numerous kinds of fruit trees growing around. Angrily, he asserted that the government cut down the down by the government to the detriment of the poor.

The singer said, "There are hungry people all over so why won't the government plant trees all over Lagos? There's nothing there, just simple fruit trees. Like when we were little we would pluck fruits from the trees when we were hungry after being out the whole day."

Recall that in 2020, the governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was criticised by more than 1,300 residents of Ikoyi for at attempt to cut down trees in the area to pave the way for the construction of a drainage system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuti stressed that it would cost the government nothing to plant the fruit trees around like they used to be.

"What would it cost the government to grow trees, mango trees, orange trees, that African apple tree too. Are we not in Africa? So that people would see something to eat when they're hungry. It won't cost anyone anything. All they need to do is put the seeds in the ground. We're in Africa they don't need to do anything, they will grow. Even in Cotonou, there are coconut trees everywhere but none in Lagos. Why is our own different," he concluded, exasperated.