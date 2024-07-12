Nollywood stars celebrate Rita Dominic on her 49th birthday

In the early hours of July 12, 2024, Rita Dominic posted pictures from her recent birthday photoshoot, and in the photographs, she sported a stunning black ensemble and a beaded statement piece.

"Another year around the sun. Thank you Abbah Father for your uncountable blessings. Happy birthday, Reedee!" she wrote in her caption.

Fans, followers, and fellow Nollywood stars flooded the actress' comment section with birthday wishes, prayers, and well wishes.

Actress Mercy Johnson wrote, "Happy Birthday, Mami❤️ God's blessings always."

"Riri Asa mpete Nwanyi Oma, happy birthday, Sis. Wishing you all the very best this year." Stan Nze

"Birthday blessings," Adaeze Eluke wrote, wishing Rita well.

Thespian Chidiebere Aneke said, "Happy birthday, Mami, Grace unlimited.🙏and actress Gloria Osei Sarfo wrote, "Happy blessed birthday to you Queen 🎉👑🎉 You're such a sweet soul 🌹❤️🌹 I wish you more blessings from above to you and yours 🙌🏾🌟🙌🏾See you soon and don't forget to leave some cake for us."

Rita Dominic's fans also penned heartwarming notes to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

"Beautifully adorned with so much love and care in her heart. You’re such a sweetheart. Thanks for being a special kind of human. Cheers 🥂 to every single answered prayer you desire. Happy birthday, Queen Riri!" a fan wrote.