RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa welcomes first child

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Her treasure has arrived!

Actress Dayo Amusa is now a mother!
Actress Dayo Amusa is now a mother!

Recommended articles

The actress took to Instagram on November 18, 2024, to announce the good news, posting a picture grid of her adorable new-born baby boy

Her caption read, "ALHAMDULILAH 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 My Treasure has arrived. It’s a Boy 💎

ADVERTISEMENT

The happy news sparked widespread joy among Amusa's followers, fans and even colleagues in the movie industry, who filled the comment with congratulatory messages.

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli commented, "Congratulations 🎊🎉🎈 ❤️"

Another comment read, "Congratulations sis."

"Alhamdulilah Alhamdulilah Alhamdulilah.MOBA yin yo Aunty Dayo 💃💃🎊🎊Eyin gangan lolope 🫂 🫂Ayo yin a de bayin kale lagbara Olorun OBA," said another wellwisher.

"Congratulations on the arrival of your new born. Olorun a wo, olorun a dasi.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

ADVERTISEMENT

Some commenters reflected on the backlash Amusa had previously recieved over being childfree.

"I’m genuinely happy about this🤭Congratulations to her🎉To think someone called her barren the other day, and her reply was, O bami ran olorun leti ni😩 See God of wonder, Oba alara🙌🏻 Ogbeni ni ja kii eru o ba oni ja🙌🏻 May God turn what people are using to mock us into a testimony🤲" said the Instagram user.

The founder of the Best of Nollywood, BON Awards, Seun Oloketuyi, also announced the baby’s arrival in an Instagram post on Monday. He wrote, "@dayoamusa delivers baby in the US. Congratulations."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What are the roles of an artist manager?

What are the roles of an artist manager?

‘Farmer’s Bride’ records new feat; earns ₦163 Million in ticket sales

‘Farmer’s Bride’ records new feat; earns ₦163 Million in ticket sales

Mr Macaroni slams Nigerian government over misplaced priorities

Mr Macaroni slams Nigerian government over misplaced priorities

Here are 5 things Chidimma Adetshina teaches us about adversity

Here are 5 things Chidimma Adetshina teaches us about adversity

Imitation in Afrobeats: Is It still the highest form of flattery?

Imitation in Afrobeats: Is It still the highest form of flattery?

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa welcomes first child

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa welcomes first child

It hurts - Don Jazzy opens up on not having a partner

It hurts - Don Jazzy opens up on not having a partner

Johnny Drille and wife post adorable daughter on her first birthday

Johnny Drille and wife post adorable daughter on her first birthday

Asake among 5 guest artists on Wizkid's upcoming album 'Morayo'

Asake among 5 guest artists on Wizkid's upcoming album 'Morayo'

Pulse Sports

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Charles Okocha is now a married man [Instagram/Charles_okocha]

Fairytales do come true - Actor Charles Okocha ties the knot with fiancé

The rumours are true, Skai Jackson is expecting! [ Photo: DIGGZY / Shutterstock / SplashNews]

Former Disney Star Skai Jackson is expecting her first child

VDM says he does not 'fear anybody's father' [Facebook]

I'm not apologising - Verydarkman on falana Defamation case

TikTok AI content creator Jarvis

AI content creator Jarvis undergoes successful surgery to remove tumour from jaw