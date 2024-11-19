Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa welcomes first child

The actress took to Instagram on November 18, 2024, to announce the good news, posting a picture grid of her adorable new-born baby boy

Her caption read, "ALHAMDULILAH 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 My Treasure has arrived. It’s a Boy 💎

ADVERTISEMENT

The happy news sparked widespread joy among Amusa's followers, fans and even colleagues in the movie industry, who filled the comment with congratulatory messages.

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli commented, "Congratulations 🎊🎉🎈 ❤️"

Another comment read, "Congratulations sis."

"Alhamdulilah Alhamdulilah Alhamdulilah.MOBA yin yo Aunty Dayo 💃💃🎊🎊Eyin gangan lolope 🫂 🫂Ayo yin a de bayin kale lagbara Olorun OBA," said another wellwisher.

"Congratulations on the arrival of your new born. Olorun a wo, olorun a dasi.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

ADVERTISEMENT

Some commenters reflected on the backlash Amusa had previously recieved over being childfree.

"I’m genuinely happy about this🤭Congratulations to her🎉To think someone called her barren the other day, and her reply was, O bami ran olorun leti ni😩 See God of wonder, Oba alara🙌🏻 Ogbeni ni ja kii eru o ba oni ja🙌🏻 May God turn what people are using to mock us into a testimony🤲" said the Instagram user.