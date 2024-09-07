Nollywood actor switches to plumbing job after relocating to Canada

Speaking during a live chat on Instagram with media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, Bassey confidently announced that he has taken into plumbing since relocating to the North American country.

He stressed that his new career fetches him better income than being in tech and also affords him a more relaxed lifestyle.

“I know you as a producer and actor, what career are you into this Yankee?” Daddy Freeze asked to which Bassey replied, “I’m into construction here. I do construction; I am a plumber.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: These 10 Nigerian celebrities did odd jobs before becoming famous

Taken aback by the Nollywood actor's response, the media personality questioned his transition despite his fame.

“In the last seven months, the province I have visited just on weekends in Canada, even person wey dey do tech no fit afford am. For here, I don’t know about the UK or the US,” Bassey said in pidgin.

Bassey is hardly the only Nollywood actor who has embraced a new career path after relocating from Nigeria.

American-based actress, model, and former beauty Queen of the University of Lagos titleholder, Regina Askia-Williams is another high-profile Nigerian movie star who swapped acting for another career after migration.

ADVERTISEMENT