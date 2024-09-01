ADVERTISEMENT
No law in Ghana bans marrying more than one person - Counselor Lutterodt

Popular Ghanaian counselor, George Lutterodt, has made a bold statement regarding marriage laws in Ghana. He asserted that there is no law in the country that explicitly bans marrying more than one person.

George Lutterodt
Speaking on United Showbiz on UTV, which aired on Saturday, 31 August 2024, Counselor Lutterodt elaborated on his views, stating that there is no law in Ghana that bans marrying more than one person, but there are cultural and religious considerations that come into play

In his opinion, people who would want to have multiple spouses should not engage in civil or marriage under the ordinance.

“If you are polygamous and not a muslim, do not engage in civil marriage. Do the customary. And the customary can go beyond four…probably twenty. You can do it. Because there is no law in this country that bans anybody from marrying more than what you want to do. The law is that you are breaking a rule if you are not taking good care of the spouse. It’s part of the Domestic Violence Act.”

George Lutterodt also stated that it is wrongful for women to depend on men. However, wives have rights to depend on their husbands. According to him, it is not socially and legally sound for any woman to put their dependency on a man other than their father.

“It is wrong for any woman to depend on a man. No woman was created to depend on a man...biblically, legally, socially, and traditionally.”

“It is right for every wife to depend on the husband,” he stated.

He highlighted that while the country’s laws do not prohibit polygamy, societal norms and religious beliefs often influence people’s decisions regarding marriage.

During the show, Lutterodt also discussed the implications of polygamy on family dynamics and societal structure. He emphasised the importance of understanding the responsibilities and challenges that come with marrying multiple partners.

No law in Ghana bans marrying more than one person - Counselor Lutterodt

