Nigerian actor Yusuf Olorungbebe dies after days on life support

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Nollywood has sadly lost yet another gem.

Nollywood actor Yusuf Olorungbebe [Punch Newspaper]
The news of the actor's passing was announced by actress Foluke Daramola on August 28, 2024, via her verified Instagram page.

Announcing his death, she wrote, “We lost Yusuf Olorungbebe… We submit to God’s Will. Thank You Everyone!”

Olorungbebe's death comes four days after the actress first informed Nigerians about the actor's sickness and requested financial assistance from Nigerians. She had taken to Instagram and posted a video taken with her colleague while he was still on life support in the hospital.

She wrote, "I’m here again to plead on behalf of my very esteemed colleague and production manager, Mr Yusuf Olorungbebe, this is his state as of today presently on life support 🙏🏻 Please no amount is too small for him to live, your support will go a very long way in helping us thanks so much everyone 🙏🏻"

While Olorungbebe was still on life support, Daramola announced that the Nigerian commissioner for culture and tourism, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, had reached out and pledged to handle the outstanding medical bills.

In the video posted on August 25, 2024, the actress expressed her gratitude, saying, "I want to specially thank the commissioner for culture and tourism. Out of your busy schedule, you reached out to me and offered to foot all the outstanding medical bills in the hospital and other ones. We appreciate you so much, ma."

