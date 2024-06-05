American music producer The-Dream accused of rape, sexual battery by Channii Monroe

Mangroe claims that in 2015, The-Dream lured her with promises of stardom, only to subject her to repeated sexual assaults, physical abuse, and emotional manipulation. According to the lawsuit, he pressured her into unwanted sex, sometimes using threats and coercion, including recording an intimate encounter and threatening to share the footage. Mangroe describes a pattern of control and abuse, including being locked in a dark room, being forced to have sex in public spaces, and enduring threats with a gun placed beside her during encounters​​.

The-Dream, a highly influential figure in the music industry, is known for his work with top artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Mariah Carey. His contributions to hits like "Umbrella," "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)," and "Break My Soul" have cemented his reputation as a prolific producer and songwriter. Despite his professional success, these allegations have cast a dark shadow over his career​​.

In response to the allegations, The-Dream has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, calling the claims "untrue and defamatory." He expressed deep offence and sadness over the accusations, asserting his commitment to helping others achieve their career goals without harassment.

Mangroe's lawsuit also accuses The-Dream of sex trafficking, a claim seen in other high-profile cases, including those against Sean Combs. This case highlights ongoing issues within the music industry, where power dynamics can lead to exploitation and abuse. Mangroe, represented by Douglas H. Wigdor and Meredith A. Firetog, hopes that her story will help others and prevent future abuse​​.

As the case progresses, it underscores the need for greater scrutiny and accountability in the entertainment industry, particularly regarding the treatment of women and aspiring artists. The lawsuit serves as a reminder of the dark realities that can lurk behind the glitz and glamour of the music business.