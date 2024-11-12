RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting their first child

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Even though they had kids in previous relationships, this is their first child together.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly [Clive .Kevin Mazur/Getty Images]
The actress took to Instagram in the late hours of November 12, 2024, to announce the happy news. She posted a picture from her maternity shoot cradling her baby bump while covered in black liquid, tagging Kelly in the photo. The second picture showed her positive pregnancy home test in her hand.

Her caption read, "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back," a nod to MGK's song last November about his and Fox's past pregnancy loss.

This will be Fox's fourth child and Kelly's second. Fox is already mum to sons 12-year-old Noah, 10-year-old Bodhi, and eight-year-old Journey, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly is dad to daughter Casie.

The pair first met in March 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass and went public with their relationship after she appeared in his Bloody Valentine music video in May of the same year.

They got engaged in January 2022 and Fox announced it on her Instagram by sharing a video of MGK getting on his knees to propose to her.

In her caption, she wrote, "In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree," Fox wrote in the caption of her post. "We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

