Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting their first child

The actress took to Instagram in the late hours of November 12, 2024, to announce the happy news. She posted a picture from her maternity shoot cradling her baby bump while covered in black liquid, tagging Kelly in the photo. The second picture showed her positive pregnancy home test in her hand.

Her caption read, "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back," a nod to MGK's song last November about his and Fox's past pregnancy loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be Fox's fourth child and Kelly's second. Fox is already mum to sons 12-year-old Noah, 10-year-old Bodhi, and eight-year-old Journey, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly is dad to daughter Casie.

The pair first met in March 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass and went public with their relationship after she appeared in his Bloody Valentine music video in May of the same year.

They got engaged in January 2022 and Fox announced it on her Instagram by sharing a video of MGK getting on his knees to propose to her.