Maya Jama and Stormzy announce breakup in heartfelt post after a decade of dating

Maya Jama took to social media to share the news with their fans, emphasising the importance of clarity and mutual respect during this transition. "For the sake of clarity and, more importantly, to allow us the space and grace that's needed for us both to be able to navigate this next bit of our lives with peace," she stated.

The couple's love story has been a rollercoaster, marked by deep affection and significant challenges. "We fell madly in love in 2014, broke up in 2019, and then spent five years manoeuvring life apart," Maya recounted. Their relationship, which has been under the public eye, has seen both highs and lows, reflecting the complexities of maintaining a high-profile romance.

In her candid message, Maya shared a moment of levity amidst the sadness, revealing that they found themselves laughing while drafting the announcement. "We've been laughing whilst drafting this because we never, ever, in a million years thought we'd be the couple announcing a break-up," she wrote. This glimpse into their dynamic showcases the mutual respect and fondness they still hold for one another.

Despite their breakup in 2019, Maya and Stormzy remained close, navigating life separately yet with a bond that remained strong. Their decision to part ways now marks a significant chapter in their lives, one that they approach with maturity and grace.

Fans of Maya and Stormzy have long admired their relationship, and this news will undoubtedly come as a shock. However, the couple's transparency and the amicable nature of their split serve as a testament to their growth and understanding.

As they embark on their separate journeys, both Maya and Stormzy have expressed gratitude for the love and support they have received over the years. Their story, filled with love, laughter, and mutual respect, remains an inspiration to many.