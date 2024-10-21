RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Lolo says men are backing out of their responsibilities as providers

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She stresses that if men do not want to be providers, they should have no issues being the nurturers instead.

On Air Personality Lolo emphasises that the gender roles are changing [Instagram/OfficialLolo]
On Air Personality Lolo emphasises that the gender roles are changing [Instagram/OfficialLolo]

Recommended articles

Speaking during the recent episode of the Say My Piece podcast, Lolo stated that gender roles have been in existence for as long as patriarchy itself has been, adding that evolving dynamics of relationships have started to cause a shift.

Lolo explained, "I blame the patriarchy because these things have been in existence long before now when gender roles were defined. Part of the things that men categorically say make them men or heads of their homes is the fact that they're the providers. I have been hearing that since I was a child, the daddy is the provider while the mother is a nurturer."

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress questioned why many men seem to be distancing themselves from these expectations in today’s society, despite having clearly defined roles and responsibilities

She stressed, "Their forefathers are the ones who established the roles. Well, I don't blame men now because roles are getting swapped now; we have she-men and all. But men are backing out of their responsibilities on a daily basis as providers."

"Now I see a lot of men saying that women are too entitled and that women shouldn't rely on them for everything. But when we ask men to swap roles, they still don't want to do what we do. If you don't want to be a provider, then be that nurturer at home."

See the full podcast episode below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Actress Lolo says men are backing out of their responsibilities as providers

Actress Lolo says men are backing out of their responsibilities as providers

Wizkid’s ‘Piece of My Heart’ sets new Spotify streaming record

Wizkid’s ‘Piece of My Heart’ sets new Spotify streaming record

I've always wanted a big family - Wizkid's baby mama Jada P

I've always wanted a big family - Wizkid's baby mama Jada P

The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 boasts of ₦10 million in Voucher sales

The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 boasts of ₦10 million in Voucher sales

Farouk is my friend - Toke Makinwa refutes claims that she secretly got married

Farouk is my friend - Toke Makinwa refutes claims that she secretly got married

With 'The Uprising: Wives in Strike 3,' Omoni Oboli offers humour and activism

With 'The Uprising: Wives in Strike 3,' Omoni Oboli offers humour and activism

Afro-soul singer Ayola holds live show for sophomore album ‘The Life I Want’

Afro-soul singer Ayola holds live show for sophomore album ‘The Life I Want’

Eezee Concept honours Minister GUC with sendforth, birthday bash, & album listening

Eezee Concept honours Minister GUC with sendforth, birthday bash, & album listening

Kashcoming rounds up remarkable year with live shows in Ibadan, Lagos

Kashcoming rounds up remarkable year with live shows in Ibadan, Lagos

Pulse Sports

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Seems like Peller and Jarvis are a couple!

Peller and Jarvis share heartwarming kiss at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards

Mr Macaroni stresses that children should be raised right [Instagram/Mrmacaroni]

Mr Macaroni reacts to controversial video of children reenacting his skit

Skales says he's the only one left in his bloodline

Singer Skales says he regrets not having baby mamas

Bimbo Akintola has never dated any actor [X/Onejoblessboy]

Actress Bimbo Akintola reveals why she can never date an actor