Actress Lolo says men are backing out of their responsibilities as providers

Speaking during the recent episode of the Say My Piece podcast, Lolo stated that gender roles have been in existence for as long as patriarchy itself has been, adding that evolving dynamics of relationships have started to cause a shift.

Lolo explained, "I blame the patriarchy because these things have been in existence long before now when gender roles were defined. Part of the things that men categorically say make them men or heads of their homes is the fact that they're the providers. I have been hearing that since I was a child, the daddy is the provider while the mother is a nurturer."

The actress questioned why many men seem to be distancing themselves from these expectations in today’s society, despite having clearly defined roles and responsibilities

She stressed, "Their forefathers are the ones who established the roles. Well, I don't blame men now because roles are getting swapped now; we have she-men and all. But men are backing out of their responsibilities on a daily basis as providers."

"Now I see a lot of men saying that women are too entitled and that women shouldn't rely on them for everything. But when we ask men to swap roles, they still don't want to do what we do. If you don't want to be a provider, then be that nurturer at home."