Kunle Remi shares how a gay celeb wanted him to 'bend over'

Babatunde Lawal

Remi admitted that he almost succumbed because he felt he couldn't make it in the industry without engaging in such behavior.

Kunle Remi
Kunle Remi

Nigerian actor Kunle Remi, and everyone else's Saro, has recounted his experience with an unnamed popular entertainer who told him he couldn't make it in the industry unless he bent his arse.

Remi revealed this during an interview on OAP Nedu's 'The Honest Bunch' podcast, where he revealed that a person told him that he needed to have sexual intercourse with him in order to make it in the industry.

He said that he was introduced to this entertainer through a friend when he was at the University of Ibadan.

The said entertainer then revealed to him that he had to "pay his dues" in order to make it big in the industry.

In his words, “Before I got into the industry, a friend in U.I then when I was in U.I said there is one of his friends who is an entertainer, he can guide you into the entertainment industry. When I got there this nigga started calling out names and started talking. He said why did you think you weren’t selected for the ultimate search, it’s because you haven’t paid your dues.

He added, “He painted this picture like if I didn’t bend my ass I wouldn’t make it.”

Further detailing the experience, he said, “This guy came downstairs with a candle and a jar of oil cause he said I am virgin. I need to use the lubricant so it can be slippery. He said from there he will connect me and I will be driving a Benz.”

Social media users have been clamouring that the actor reveal the name of the person in question.

Babatunde Lawal
