Kate Henshaw slammed over statement about girls dating Yahoo boys

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says the girls dating Yahoo boys have placed themselves lowly.

Kate Henshaw, however, has not budged on her stance

On October 31, 2024, the actress commented on the video of the young girl, which had gone viral, stating that she could be used for rituals because of her choice to date a yahoo boy.

She wrote, "Na so dem go take pieces you for ritual...Yeye mindset."

Henshaw's post was not well received by some social media users who accused her of being insensitive, and others accused her of justifying femicide.

An X user asked her, "This is so wrong to say. How is murder justifiable?"

The actress responded, "That's the value she placed on herself with her words and actions. That's how she reduced herself to be used by all and sundry. That's the green light she has put on but that's OK with you."

Another person warned the actress about her mindset, reminding her that her opinion could have been worded better.

She wrote, "Such a harmful mindset, honestly. She deserves to be butchered?? coming from an older, accomplished woman. This could have been an impactful moment for you to lead younger girls to be better. But of course, if a girl is used for rituals, she must’ve deserved it."

However, Henshaw retorted, "You can continue to justify her, putting herself on such a low rung of the ladder. Lead her to be better?? Can she not see her mates and how they do not choose this mindset of hers?.. Is she the only one?"

Another comment read, "Her mindset is wrong, but nothing can ever justify murder."

"Femicide is never justified, even as a joke. It’s not okay to kill or use someone for ritual because of their wrong mindset," said another.

