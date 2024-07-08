Kate Henshaw explains why she spoke on Davido during previous interview

During a recent appearance on Isbae U's show, Curiousity Made Me Ask, the actress was asked, "Sorry, why did you go to an interview to report Davido because he didn't greet you?"

Appalled by the question, Kate Henshaw stressed that she did not report the singer to anyone.

She retorted, "I was asked a question, and I answered it. I didn't report anybody; I responded to the question. What is 'report?' What does report mean?"

"They asked about the person, and I was speaking about the knowledge and interaction that I had. I didn't report, and we even had a conversation after that, so it's really none of your business. That's what you people do; you look for strife," she added.

Shortly after her statement, Isbae U brought in a Davido lookalike to prostrate in front of her and apologise for the singer's shortcomings.

This comes after Henshaw revealed that she was not a fan of Davido during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo in December 2023. At the time, she recalled an occasion where she met the singer, but he did not acknowledge her presence.

When asked about Davido, Kate Henshaw said, “Well, I’m not a fan. I like his music, but personally, I don’t know him. I’ve met him; he didn’t greet me. I’m sorry. No, I’m not sorry. I’m old enough. He didn’t greet, and for me, I believe he should be respectful. For me, personality matters.”

