Ini Edo says she's not crazy about marriage, debunks wedding reports

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She prioritises healthy and solid relationships over marriage.

Nollywood actress Ini Edo says she's not getting married
Nollywood actress Ini Edo says she's not getting married

During an interview with the Premium Times newspaper, when asked if she was looking forward to a real fairytale wedding in the future, the mother-of-one stressed that marriage is not in her prayer points at all.

She clarified, "I’m not crazy about marriage; I’m crazy about having a solid relationship. I’m not hoping, and it’s not any of my prayer points."

Recall that the actress was previously married to Nigerian-American businessman Philip Ehiagwina, whom she married on November 29, 2008, but their marriage ended in divorce in 2014. Their split was riddled with controversy and numerous speculations, so much so that the actress took to social media to clear her name and reputation. Especially due to the stories claiming that she was unfaithful to her ex-husband.

Ini Edo said, "Let me be frank with you, I have not spoken with anybody concerning the breakup of my marriage. And I am not going to say anything about it. It’s my past and I have put it where it belongs. So, let it remain like that.”

“I don’t care whatever people might have said or written as the cause of the breakup; that’s their business. I have not granted anybody any interview and I won’t do that. It’s my private life, you guys should please let me be,” she added.

Ini Edo and her daughter
Ini Edo and her daughter Pulse Nigeria

In 2021, the actress announced that she had welcomed a baby girl through surrogacy.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

