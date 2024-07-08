ADVERTISEMENT
I’m very disappointed - Shatta Wale reacts to his mother’s accusations of neglect

Dorcas Agambila

Shatta Wale has finally responded to his biological mother’s accusations of abandoning her for the past ten years.

Before Shatta’s response, his mother had disclosed in an emotional video that she had neither seen nor spoken to her famous son for the past decade.

She stated that her health had deteriorated significantly, leaving her in urgent need of financial assistance, but she has no helper.

Reacting to the accusations, Shatta Wale fumed at his mother for washing their dirty linen in public. According to Shatta Wale, he’s completely disappointed in his mother for making him appear as a wicked son in the eyes of the general public.

As stated by the self-styled dancehall king, he can’t wrap his head around the fact that his mother criticised him to his uncles and other family members.

He said, “I’m very disappointed in my mother for publicly making those accusations against me. She has tarnished my name to my uncles and other family members, and she’s bringing our issues to the public for people to criticise me. We don't handle family issues like this.”

Shatta Wale eulogised his late stepmother, Madam Stella Gasu, whom he described as his best friend at one point in his life. He acknowledged her as a better mother than his biological mother, Madam Elsie.

According to Shatta Wale, Madam Stella played a significant role in helping him care for his kids when she was alive. He also credited his late stepmother for helping him and his father mend their relationship.

Dorcas Agambila

