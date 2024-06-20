ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Victony says he's single and he's looking for a 'slim thick woman'

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says that he likes boss women.

Victony
Victony

Recommended articles

In a recent interview with Bibii Raii on the latest episode of the Morning Rush Show, the singer was asked if he was in a relationship and his spec.

In response, he said, "I'm single, it just has to happen naturally."

Bibii Raii asked, "What's your spec? Do you like them tall, short, do you like them thick? Do you like them slim?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Victony laughed before responding, stating that he was unsure if he had any preferences when it came to women. He then highlighted slender women with curvy features, commonly known as 'slim thick' women.

He said, "Slim thick, but thinking about it right now I don't have a spec. If I think about it correctly I don't think I have one. But slim thick, and she has to be beautiful."

Bibii Rai then asked, "Now let's get into the mental aspect of it, what does Victony like his women to be like?"

"I like a boss lady who has her own thing going on, independent and strong," the singer responded with a wide smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

"And she should also be able to handle the lifestyle of a superstar?" Bibi Raii asked.

"Yeah," Victony responded.

Singer Spyro also described his spec back in January 2024, during an interview with Hip TV and he stated that she has to be "a Jesus baddie." One of the definitions of a baddie according to Urban Dictionary is a girl who is free-willed, independent, bad and extremely attractive to guys. According to Spyro, he likes his women to do what "bad girls" do but for their husbands only.

See Victony's full interview:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing. She has a first-class degree in mass communication and a keen interest in celebrities, pop culture and social media in general.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Post Malone, Doja Cat, others headline 2024 Global Citizen Festival in New York

Post Malone, Doja Cat, others headline 2024 Global Citizen Festival in New York

Singer Victony says he's single and he's looking for a 'slim thick woman'

Singer Victony says he's single and he's looking for a 'slim thick woman'

One year of 'Angel on the Run': Rukmanisoftie celebrates anniversary with new songs

One year of 'Angel on the Run': Rukmanisoftie celebrates anniversary with new songs

Kendrick Lamar asks Drake to return 2 Pac's ring if he wants some respect

Kendrick Lamar asks Drake to return 2 Pac's ring if he wants some respect

Kendrick performs his Drake diss record 'Not Like Us' 5 times in pop-out concert

Kendrick performs his Drake diss record 'Not Like Us' 5 times in pop-out concert

Odumodublvck commends Ayra Starr and Tems for making it in the music industry

Odumodublvck commends Ayra Starr and Tems for making it in the music industry

Davido sues Sophia Momodu for joint custody of their daughter Imade

Davido sues Sophia Momodu for joint custody of their daughter Imade

Bahdman Niko's carries 'Boyahnah II' full marking of the street [Review]

Bahdman Niko's carries 'Boyahnah II' full marking of the street [Review]

Phyna refutes Whitemoney's claim that she received her outstanding 'BBNaija' prizes

Phyna refutes Whitemoney's claim that she received her outstanding 'BBNaija' prizes

Pulse Sports

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Charly Boy

Charly Boy apologises for comparing Tinubu's fall to fall of naira

Davido, Sophia Momodu and their daughter Imade, who was born in 2015

Davido sues Sophia Momodu for joint custody of their daughter Imade

A collage images of singer Celine Dion

Timeline of Celine Dion's music glory before diagnosis with incurable health condition

Toke Makinwa [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

Putting tribal marks on a child without consent is evil - Toke Makinwa