Singer Victony says he's single and he's looking for a 'slim thick woman'

In a recent interview with Bibii Raii on the latest episode of the Morning Rush Show, the singer was asked if he was in a relationship and his spec.

In response, he said, "I'm single, it just has to happen naturally."

Bibii Raii asked, "What's your spec? Do you like them tall, short, do you like them thick? Do you like them slim?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Victony laughed before responding, stating that he was unsure if he had any preferences when it came to women. He then highlighted slender women with curvy features, commonly known as 'slim thick' women.

He said, "Slim thick, but thinking about it right now I don't have a spec. If I think about it correctly I don't think I have one. But slim thick, and she has to be beautiful."

Bibii Rai then asked, "Now let's get into the mental aspect of it, what does Victony like his women to be like?"

"I like a boss lady who has her own thing going on, independent and strong," the singer responded with a wide smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

"And she should also be able to handle the lifestyle of a superstar?" Bibi Raii asked.

"Yeah," Victony responded.

Singer Spyro also described his spec back in January 2024, during an interview with Hip TV and he stated that she has to be "a Jesus baddie." One of the definitions of a baddie according to Urban Dictionary is a girl who is free-willed, independent, bad and extremely attractive to guys. According to Spyro, he likes his women to do what "bad girls" do but for their husbands only.