I have no desire to prove what my contributions are - Kate Henshaw to critic

Following the recent Independence Day celebrations on October 1, 2024, an X user posted a picture and video of the actress in her green and white outfit, asking her to aid the fight against corruption.

The critic wrote, "Kate, your attitude is really beautiful, but we all must do more to bring relief to a bedridden battered country bleeding from so many wounds, knowing the leaders all failed woefully. The giant of Africa, is very rich with so many resources but the citizens are the poorest, striving to survive amidst serious hardship. We need to collectively fight corruption, insecurity, injustice, underdevelopment and many more, to enable healing."

Her post caused widespread confusion for those who read it. Another X user asked her, "Wetin you want make she do?"

Henshaw saw the comment and promptly replied, "Toh. I shouldn't smile or wear clothes naaaa."

Henshaw then directly replied to the critic, saying, "Your compliment about my attire & the rest of your comment leaves me wondering if you think I am the problem you have described. I have no desire to prove to you what my contributions are. You have "rulers" whose job description they are yet to carry out. Thanks."