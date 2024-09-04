I did not go to the house to find love - BBNaija's Fairme on ships

Speaking during an interview on Outsyd by Pulse, the reality TV star stated that his focus was not on finding love but on showcasing his true self.

When asked why he didn’t actively pursue any relationships with female housemates, he explained, "I didn’t go into that house to find love. Love is not my problem, so I went there to show who Firme is."

Fairme asserted that while others used relationships and love as a strategy to win in the house, he was not interested in pretending to be in love. He also added that if he did catch feelings for any woman in the house, he would have pursued them.

He explained, "Anybody coming into the house and anyone that has been watching Big Brother Naija knows that being in a ship takes you far so they will quickly want to be in a ship. I did not want to fake it for Nigerians or for Africa. Maybe if I had fallen in love or caught feelings for someone, I would have gone for it. I wanted it to be real not forced and so I took my time and did me."

"If the love did not come or I didn't see anyone I was attracted to, fine. I didn't see anyone that was really my Spec; yes, I didn't see anyone like that. But they were all beautiful women in that house," he added.