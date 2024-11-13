RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Former Disney Star Skai Jackson is expecting her first child

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

This comes months after she told the police that she was pregnant when she was getting arrested for pushing her baby daddy.

The rumours are true, Skai Jackson is expecting! [ Photo: DIGGZY / Shutterstock / SplashNews]
The rumours are true, Skai Jackson is expecting! [ Photo: DIGGZY / Shutterstock / SplashNews]

Recommended articles

On November 12, 2024, the actress was spotted by paparazzi walking along the streets of Los Angeles in jeans and a white crop top, with her burgeoning baby bump in full display, alongside her mother.

The actress confirmed to People Magazine that the father of her unborn child is her boyfriend, whose details she still has not yet released to the public.

Excited about the next phase of her life, she said to the outlet, “I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!”

ADVERTISEMENT
Skai Jackson and her mu [DIGGZY / Shutterstock / SplashNews]
Skai Jackson and her mu [DIGGZY / Shutterstock / SplashNews] Pulse Nigeria

Her announcement comes weeks after speculation across social media, especially when she was spotted by the paparazzi holding what appeared to be her baby bump under a white flannel while on the phone. The pictures sparked conversation as well as controversy online regarding the baby and her baby daddy.

This picture got social media talking [Theshaderoom]
This picture got social media talking [Theshaderoom] Pulse Nigeria

Recall that in September 2024, Skai was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery but not charged after the Los Angeles District Attorney's office declined to file charges against her and dropped the case.

She was also previously arrested on August 8 at Universal Studios City Walk in Los Angeles, California, after an alleged altercation with her boyfriend. Police responded to a call from the theme park after security personnel detained Jackson for allegedly pushing her boyfriend. It was during that arrest that she first mentioned her pregnancy, even though she was not showing at the time.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wizard Chan celebrates his cultural roots on 'Time Traveller' [Review]

Wizard Chan celebrates his cultural roots on 'Time Traveller' [Review]

Here's everything to know about Michelle Wu's husband, Conor Pewarski

Here's everything to know about Michelle Wu's husband, Conor Pewarski

‘The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3’ hits ₦110 Million, 3 weeks after its release

‘The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3’ hits ₦110 Million, 3 weeks after its release

'Queen Lateefah' grosses ₦333.7 million, enters Nollywood’s top box office rankings

'Queen Lateefah' grosses ₦333.7 million, enters Nollywood’s top box office rankings

Former Disney Star Skai Jackson is expecting her first child

Former Disney Star Skai Jackson is expecting her first child

Bruno Mars breaks all-time Spotify monthly listener record for the second time

Bruno Mars breaks all-time Spotify monthly listener record for the second time

Burna Boy makes Spotify history with record-breaking albums

Burna Boy makes Spotify history with record-breaking albums

Hollywood veteran actor, Denzel Washington to star in ‘Black Panther 3’

Hollywood veteran actor, Denzel Washington to star in ‘Black Panther 3’

Luxurious cars, houses can be bought with content creation money - Gilmore

Luxurious cars, houses can be bought with content creation money - Gilmore

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yul Edochie slams his brother [Instagram/Yuledochie]

Thunder fire you -Yul Edochie to his brother who told him to keep his marriage private

Davido calls Kamal Harris a solid woman [X/Davido]

More outrage as Davido congratulates Donald Trump, commends Kamala Harris

Dana Blumberg [The US SUN]

Here's everything you need to know about Dr. Dana Blumberg

Charles Okocha is now a married man [Instagram/Charles_okocha]

Fairytales do come true - Actor Charles Okocha ties the knot with fiancé