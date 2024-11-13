Former Disney Star Skai Jackson is expecting her first child

On November 12, 2024, the actress was spotted by paparazzi walking along the streets of Los Angeles in jeans and a white crop top, with her burgeoning baby bump in full display, alongside her mother.

The actress confirmed to People Magazine that the father of her unborn child is her boyfriend, whose details she still has not yet released to the public.

Excited about the next phase of her life, she said to the outlet, “I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Her announcement comes weeks after speculation across social media, especially when she was spotted by the paparazzi holding what appeared to be her baby bump under a white flannel while on the phone. The pictures sparked conversation as well as controversy online regarding the baby and her baby daddy.

Pulse Nigeria

Recall that in September 2024, Skai was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery but not charged after the Los Angeles District Attorney's office declined to file charges against her and dropped the case.