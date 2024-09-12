ADVERTISEMENT
Food critic Opeyemi Famakin alleges Cubana Chiefpriest threatened him over his review

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Cubana Chiefpriest says the restaurant is owned by a 6 year old.

Food critic Opeyemi Famakin reveals what happened after reviewing Cubana Chiefpriest's restaurant
Food critic Opeyemi Famakin reveals what happened after reviewing Cubana Chiefpriest's restaurant

It all began on September 11, 2024, when the food critic paid a visit to Cubana Chief Priest's restaurant and subsequently posted his review of the restaurant and the food to Instagram, in his usual fashion. While Famakin applauded the restaurant's outlook and aesthetics, he also noted that the pastries should not have been pre-made and microwaved.

In the original post, the businessman took to the comment section and thanked Famakin for stopping by his restaurant. He wrote, "Thanks for stopping by, Foodie, stay blessed."

However, things took a different turn on September 12, 2024, when Famakin alleged that Cubana Chiefpriest threatened him over his review, posting screenshots of their conversations to that effect.In the screenshot, Chiefpriest told him, "Karma is real, you must pay for whatsoever you sow in life. I don't fight low life's, I leave them to karma. The business you did your wicked review for is owned by a 6 years old."

Famakin, in his caption, voiced a fear for his life and his urge to leave Imo State, saying, "I Know A Threat When I See One, I guess Its Time To Leave Imo State ASAP. If anything happens to me while I am here, well, you know who to hold. I love how he was polite in the comment section for the world to see and it was a different tone in my DM’s."

In a different twist, Cubana Chiefpriest took to his Instagram story and slammed Famakin, claiming that he was the one who asked the wait staff to warm his burgers. The businessman then asked him why he didn't simply direct the staff not to.

Cubana Chiefpriest's post [Instagram/Cubana_Chiefpriest]
Cubana Chiefpriest's post [Instagram/Cubana_Chiefpriest]
Cubana Chiefpriest wrote, "You asked them to microwave the burger for you. Stood there and waited for them to do it, then you turned around to sit down and now use it for content. If you don’t like burger microwaved, then why did you not stop them, rather you stood there to sh**t the rest of your content as you waited for them to heat up the burger as requested. Thought his review was honest and I appreciated it... then went to blast my staff only for them to tell me he asked them to do so and backed it up with videos.”

In response, Famakin clapped back and stressed that Chiefpriest's accusations were lies.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

