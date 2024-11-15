RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fans left heartbroken as popular gospel actor Baba Gbenro passes away

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Recall that he was the founder and international president of Calvary Movies Drama Ministry.

Baba Gbenro [Punch Newspaper]
Baba Gbenro [Punch Newspaper]

The news was announced by actor Seun Adejumobi on November 14, 2024, via his Instagram account.

In his caption, he wrote, "Baba Are! You call him Baba Gbenro! You laboured! You sacrificed! Now go and enjoy the reward of all your investment in heaven. We mourn not! We celebrate! We rejoice!A life well lived! Goodnight, Baba Moses Korede Arẹ́."

Baba Gbenro was fondly known as one of the main actors in the popular Mount Zion gospel series called Abbatoir. He was also the founder and international president of Calvary Movies Drama Ministry and also the chief executive officer of Calvary Movies Television.

Gbenro's fans took to the comment section to express their sadness over the news, wishing his family and loved ones comfort.

A comment read, "Still recovering from the shock 😔😔, many thoughts were running through my mind. How come? I don't understand 😭😭. But the Lord comforted my broken heart, reminding me that we are not those who die without hope. I am fully sure that Baba Gbenro is in eternal glory, cheering us on to continue the race 🏁 faithfully until the great day of reunion 🫂. Our hearts and prayers go out to Daddy's family; please be comforted that Daddy is in a much better place.

"The loss for the hearthen is a gain for the heavens.Christ has just welcome another of His faithful, in this lies our comfort.We love Baba Gbenro but Christ loves him more.🤍We pray that d family he left behind, will receive the comfort of the Holy Spirit," another Instagram user wrote.

Expressing his sadness, another Instagram user commented, "My heart is heavy oh kaiiii God 💔💔💔🕊🕊🕊,I'm crying over someone who I never met because you touch my life,my very own baba Gbenro. RIP Evang Korede Moses Are 🤍. I'd miss you."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

