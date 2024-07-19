Drama as Dubai princess divorces 'cheating' husband with Instagram post

The 30-year-old princess took to social media to express her feelings, hinting at her husband's infidelity.

"Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce," Sheikha Mahra wrote. She added emphatically, "I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife."

The Arabian Royal Agency first announced the couple's engagement in March last year, and Sheikh Mana’s father later confirmed it through an official poem.

They were married in May 2023, hosting a luxurious reception in Dubai the following month where Sheikha Mahra dazzled in a white embroidered ballgown by Dubai-based designer Ezra Couture.

This announcement comes just two months after the birth of their daughter. Sheikha Mahra had previously shared news of their pregnancy on October 18, 2023, with an ultrasound photo captioned, “Just the three of us.” In February, she celebrated her 30th birthday with a pink-themed gender reveal, announcing they were expecting a girl.

The princess announced the birth of their daughter on May 9 via Instagram, posting a photo of the newborn's tiny hand. On June 4, she shared a selfie of herself and her daughter snuggling with the caption, “Just the two of us.”

